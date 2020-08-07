TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kristy Otto never thought that amidst a global pandemic, one of her own children would be among those who would catch the virus.
But at only two months old, her son William quickly became one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in the Upstate region.
Kristy and her boyfriend Joey Wilhoit had just welcomed William into the world earlier in the summer, but days ago their baby had to be rushed to a Greenville hospital in an ambulance. With a fever spiking at 103 degrees, shallow breathing, and rolling eyes, Kristy took to social media to ask for prayers. That night, a positive test, something Kristy says she never thought could happen to her family.
During the pandemic, Kristy and Joey say they practiced social distancing, but admitted they could have done better about wearing masks and washing hands. Now, new life was affected by a similarly new virus, and on top of that facing other health issues too: bacteria in William's spinal fluid, a feeding issue with surgery scheduled later in August, and now a novel coronavirus.
Almost 24 hours later, Kristy and Joey would eventually get their baby back home after a night of antibiotics and getting oxygen levels back to normal. But the new virus means a new life for the family for a time: a GoFundMe Kristy started to help the family financially indicates the house is now quarantined not just for 14 days, but also until William is no longer sick with the virus. And that's if nobody else in the family comes down with it. Now, medical bills will come on top of a mortgage and possible foreclosure threats.
