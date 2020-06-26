GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It only takes a few minutes to get a COVID-10 antibody test, which is done by drawing blood.
“It’s an advancement in science, it can help us to understand more,” Byron Berry said.
He’s the president of ARCpoint Labs in Greenville. It’s where antibody tests are done to see if antibodies, which fight infection and are found in a patient’s blood stream, can build levels of immunity to fight a virus like COVID-19.
“The more we can understand about potential immunity that we have, the level of protection we have about with these antibodies the better off we’re going to be,” Berry said.
Now, the lab is one of the first in the country to offer a new test called Tru-Immune, which Berry says is different than an average antibody test that just detects if antibodies are present.
“This actually measures the levels of antibodies,” Berry said. “It gives a very accurate read on what that quantifiable level is.”
Berry says results from Tru-Immune can also be used for continued research about COVID-19 and possibly for more information about the length of time antibodies are effective.
“The higher the reading if you will that we will get from these tests can indicate that maybe someone is a super immune person and can provide plasma that would help the scientific community as well fight off COVID-19,” Berry said.
He says data from Tru-Immune is reported to state and federal agencies to help track numbers and record contact tracing. Berry says it’s in an effort to understand the novel virus and to give the public peace of mind.
