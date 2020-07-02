GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- State health officials fear Fourth of July gatherings could lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases. That has governor Henry McMaster saying he still won’t mandate people wear a mask, but he is willing to enforce penalties if people don’t follow CDC guidelines.
McMaster said at a press conference on Tuesday people could face "civil penalties" if they attend a gathering that an outbreak can be traced back to if “a jury could be convinced.“
When asked how that would be prosecuted, McMaster said someone has the potential of facing jail time.
We reached out to local law enforcement to see how they plan to handle weekend crowds.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. JT Foster reiterated their statement from April saying that says the Sheriff Chad McBride encourages people to practice social distancing.
The statement reads:
"As we have said before, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is your sheriff’s office. We are a part of this community and want to keep this community safe as possible. We live here and work here and are stakeholders in this community as well. We care about how the virus has affected us, how it’s going to affect us, and what the lasting impact will be. We hope that people will take the virus seriously and take measures to protect themselves, their families and each other. Still practice social distancing as this has proven to be effective. Staying at home will help flatten the curve.
There are many things that you can still do and have been encouraged to do. You can still support your local restaurants and businesses that have not required to close. You can still keep a check on family members, still go to the convenience centers to dispose of garbage, and you can still go fishing and hunting. You can still exercise, worship, and work if your job requires you to do so.
If you have a job and are required to work, you do not need documentation or a placard to verify that you are essential. We are not going to be stopping you or pulling you over to check for this. Traffic stops will be initiated for reasons that are lawful and in accordance with violations that would normally cause us to perform a traffic stop.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s function will be to keep the peace, provide law and order and serve and meet our citizen’s needs. If you have a specific need and cannot find help with this need, we want to help or help find the appropriate resource that is out there to help you.
As I have said before, this is a time for us to focus on God, bring prayer back in our lives, pray for our community, County, State and our great Nation. Let’s take opportunities to serve one another, look out for our neighbors, and just be good human beings as we all face this challenge together."
Spartanburg County Sheriff Office Lt. Kevin Bobo said he was unaware of any penalties McMaster was hoping to enforce.
We reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, but have not received a response.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Greg Lucas said since it's a holiday weekend his department will be "all hands on deck."
"SCDNR officers will be on patrol during the holiday weekend to enforce boating laws and to try and keep everyone safe on the water. We hope that people who are out enjoying the lakes will maintain social distance and do everything they can to make sure that people stay healthy," Lucas said when asked about patrolling for people who are not social distancing.
Lucas said so far his department has not given out any fines or tickets for people failing to social distance on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.