GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-Should the COVID-19 vaccination be required? It's now a debate at the center of the pandemic.
Several upstate representatives are creating a bill that aims to protect those in the workforce who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
"I've had a grandson whose had it, actually my daughter had it," Mike Burns, South Carolina House Representative for District 17, said.
Burns said he understands COVID hits everyone differently. No matter how powerful the virus gets, he said the choice to vaccinate belongs to the people.
"This is still America and people should be able to choose what medication they take, or not take," Burns said.
Burns, along with Representatives Steven Long of Spartanburg, Sandy McGarry of Lancaster and Leola Robinson of Greenville created this bill. If passed, it would allow people to opt out of infections or contagious disease vaccinations., essentially banning mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. It would also prevent discrimination if someone chooses not to get vaccinated.
"We should respect the people who want to have them, and then we should also respect the people who are on the other end to and for whatever reason don’t want to take it," Burns said.
DHEC said vaccinating is taking a huge weight off of health care workers and stopping transmission. Meantime, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said employers are allowed to require certain vaccinations. A Clemson University professor weighted in saying it’s important they take certain exemptions into account.
"The federal government's most recent suggest that employers will be able to require employees to get the vaccination, but employers need to be careful to comply with religious accommodations and the disabilities act," Kevin Vance said.
"We need to be careful with what we impose on the citizens," Burns said. "Freedom is an important thing, liberty is important."
The bill was prefiled in December and now will be looked at by Committee starting next Tuesday.
