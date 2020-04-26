LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state representative is calling on the governor to re-open salons and barber shops across the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release Sunday, Rep. Stewart Jones (R-Dist. 14) of Laurens said he would hold a conference outside of the state capitol in Columbia on Monday, April 27. He plans to deliver more than 50,000 petitions to Gov. Henry McMaster's office after the briefing.
"Throughout this crisis, we have seen government halt and stifle labor which it deemed ‘non essential.’ Hair stylists, physical trainers, cooks, waitresses, event planners, and many others—ALL livelihoods are absolutely essential," Jones stated in the release.
The petition was started by Amy Howie, the owner of the Papillon Salon in North Myrtle Beach. She started collecting signatures on April 15. According to Jones, her petition went viral and garnered the 50,000 signatures in a matter of 10 days.
“We are going to service one client in the salon at a time while wearing a mask and gloves," she said in the release. "How is that riskier than a hundred people in Walmart where the majority aren’t even wearing masks and gloves?”
Sari Powell echoed Howie's frustration as well in the release. Powell owns Studio Meraki in Ballentine, and says the shutdown is hitting her hard.
“On March 1st, I opened the doors to my new salon, and on March 19th, I was mandated to close. Today, I’m worried about the possibility that I could lose everything I have poured my life into," she said. “Cosmetologists have to follow strict sanitation regulations, and I am prepared with additional guidelines to keep my stylists and clients safe.”
Stewart's press briefing is slated for 11 a.m. on Assembly Street, the western side of the capitol building.
