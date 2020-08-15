GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scott Bartlett says it came as a surprise.
“It showed up, and it says one handkerchief,” he said.
A mystery package with a Chinese return address turned out to be several facemasks sent to him unsolicited.
“It has my name, my phone number, and obviously my address,“ he said in disbelief.
Bartlett says that he knew this has been happening.
“I kept hearing about seeds. I kept hearing about other things,“ he said.
But he never thought it would happen to him.
“Third-party sellers on sites like Amazon or eBay will find you and send you some of their merchandise,“ explained Bailey Parker, the communications director of the south Carolina department of consumer affairs. “They will then create a profile in your name and write a five star review for themselves,” she explained.
Parker says that the concept of brushing scams is becoming more familiar.
“This takes a couple of different forms,” she explained. “We’ve seen this with the seed packages showing up at peoples doors.”
But she also says that masks are a new one.
“The reason we are seeing masks now is because of COVID-19,” she explained.
Parker says the best thing you can do if you don’t feel comfortable keeping something sent to you is to give it back to the shipping company that mailed it to your door.
“If there is any concern that your account may have been compromised, we always want people to be vigilant,” she said.
She also adds that not all of this packaging comes from China either.
“They could very well have been sent from inside the United States. Organizations like the FTC have traced these packages back and found that they have come from places like New York,“ she said.
She also says that the increased digital traffic from those stuck at home during the pandemic is a big contributor to all of this. For his part, Bartlett says that doesn’t make him feel any better.
“I do a lot of online shopping,“ he said. “It makes me wonder, who has all the information?“
