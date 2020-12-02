GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Regan Kibby says that what was supposed to be a fun filled family weekend quickly devolved into a whirlwind nightmare.
“It was normal. It was going great,“ he told Fox Carolina. “Then, 0 to 60 real quick. My dad started feeling bad.“
His dad, Charles, went from chills – to having enough trouble breathing to be taken to the ER – to getting a positive Covid test, all in just 2 days.
“Last week, they intubated him,” Regan said. “And even that didn’t quite help.”
Charles has been transferred to an ECMO bed in Virginia, something his son is hoping will work.
“ECMO is like a heart and lung bypass machine that essentially oxygenate your blood for you,” Regan explained.
But even if he responds to the treatment, his son says Charles his recovery will take months. He is still unconscious today.
“I mean it’s really tough,“ Regan said. “We are trying to stay as optimistic as possible. We’re talking to family and friends.”
He says that how his dad got Covid is a mystery. His parents wore masks and distanced. His mom even showed masks for others.
“You really never know when it can affect you and your family,“ Regan warned.
He says that not having his dad, who he calls a light, around right now is very hard. His aunt created a go fund me to help the family. And neighbors and friends created a Facebook group to share memories of Charles. But he has a different message.
“People can help my family…honestly, by taking this seriously,” Regan said. Covid is a serious illness. Make sure you’re wearing your mask, and social distancing.“
“You might not know anyone personally,“ he added. “And if so, count your lucky stars that you don’t know anyone who has been affected by this. But there are millions of families like mine. We don’t know if our loved ones are going to make it through.”
To donate to the family to help with medical expenses, visit the Gofundme here:
So far, over $22,000 has already been pledged.
