ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville Area Medical Center says they've confirmed a second positive case for the novel coronavirus, saying this case involved an employee.
In a statement sent to FOX Carolina, AAMC says DHEC notified them this morning of the positive result. AAMC says the employee recognized symptoms early and self-quarantined at home. After evaluating work schedules and due to the employee's quick response, the exposure to others was limited and is considered "low risk". Others who were exposed have been notified and are self-monitoring.
“The health and safety of our patients, their families and our employees are our highest priority,” stated Dean Turner, AAMC CEO. “We are working in partnership with DHEC to make sure the appropriate follow-up measures are being taken.”
AAMC credits the employee's actions and a "Fast Track" system to reduce exposure to the virus. Patients presenting with respiratory symptoms are being triaged in an area in front of the hospital and are being asked to return to their cars, call a dedicated phone number to register and wait for a phone call with further instructions. Patients are then escorted to a special entrance where they will be evaluated by a physician.
As of 6 p.m. on March 21, 2020, AAMC completed 43 COVID-19 tests. 25 are negative, and two positive results are confirmed by DHEC.
