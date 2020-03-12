SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Medical facilities in the Upstate are announcing new visitor restrictions as precautions against the spread of novel coronavirus.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has asked hospital visitors to stay away as they continue to follow guidance from public health organizations. Additionally, nursing homes within the SRHS family will have restrictive visitation in accordance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) guidelines. Woodruff Manor, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, and Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative care will only allow visitors for a patient's end-of-life care and when visitation is essential to the emotional well-being of a patient.
SRHS nursing homes are contacting families to notify them of the visitation restrictions, and are working to provide alternative means of communications between families and patients.
Effective now, visitors to all SRHS hospitals will be subject to screenings for symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath in the previous week. Visitors who are symptomatic and need to visit a gravely ill loved one will be asked to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital.
The following acute care hospitals will also ask visitors not to visit if you are not seeking medical attention and exhibit a cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms:
- Cherokee Medical Center
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
- Union Medical Center
Those without respiratory symptoms are still welcome to visit as usual, but consider not visiting if you:
- Are pregnant
- Have a weakened immune system
- Have a lung condition or breathing difficulties
- Are under the age of 18
- Are an older adult
SRHS facilities aren't the only ones taking precautions. In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced they are enacting limited visitation protocols as well. In their post, the center says no visitors will be allowed, with two exceptions. Visitors will be allowed to visit in an end-of-life situation or if a visit is essential for the health and well-being of a patient.
Questions on these changes for the center should be emailed to Katherine.Joy@sa-hc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.