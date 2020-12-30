GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The message from Greenville Mayor Knox White and the top Upstate medical officials could not have been more clear Tuesday afternoon: do not gather on New Year’s eve.
Just hours before the city of Greenville event, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster had his own statement issued about not attending large gatherings on New Year’s eve. But the message from Greenville officials was even more urgent than the Governor’s.
The Upstate currently leads South Carolina in the number of people infected with Covid-19 by a lot, and doctors say the positivity rate is now higher than ever, right around 30%.
Mayor White called participating in any sort of large gathering or party Thursday night “disrespectful“ to doctors fighting the virus on the front lines who are overwhelmed.
Tuesday afternoon, doctors laid out the truth to the community. Dr. Marcus Blackstone with Bon Secours built on the Mayor's statement, saying their system is at capacity in terms of hospital beds and ICUs here in the Upstate filled to the brim with sick COVID patients, with Dr. Wendell James from Prisma Health adding that up to 1 in 4 people – some who may not even realize it – could be carrying the virus in the area at any given moment right now.
They told those watching they think it is “appalling" that people would even consider participating in or hosting events with large crowds, no social distancing, and no masks on New Year’s eve. They also added that the consequences could be fatal.
“This is no joke,“ James said. “This is serious. It is irresponsible to hold such an event –period. There will be people who contract this disease at an event that size, and there will be people that die because of it.”
“We are doing everything we can,” added Dr. Blackstone, addressing the community, “but you’ve really taken the capability out of our hands because you’ve overwhelmed our hospital system at this point.”
The big new aspect of the city’s plea for people to not have big gatherings is the crack down officials are promising on those events. Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson says they’ve already received and dealt with numerous complaints concerning advertised large gatherings in the area.
GPD says they will have roving teams out on New Year’s Eve to enforce the governor’s capacity restrictions, and disband events and issue citations if need be. The city also revealed they asked the governor’s office for assistance from SLED and got it, so those officers will be out in Greenville Thursday night as well. They will also be enforcing alcohol laws from the state, which say that sale and consumption of booze has to end by 11 PM.
Medical officials say they are not trying to incite panic or hysteria, but did tell the community straight-up that with the blatant disregard for the seriousness of the pandemic they’ve observed lately, it is time for a little “healthy fear."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.