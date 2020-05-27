GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate nursing home has confirmed to FOX Carolina some of its residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an emailed statement, Deena Emily with Magnolia Manor in Greenwood confirmed that a mass testing of the facility completed on May 22 caught the positive cases. Of the more than 200 tests conducted, 27 employees and 33 residents tested positive.
"While we hate to see the number of COVID-19 cases rise, it is extremely helpful for us to have these results as we continue to work with the health officials to implement the most up-to-date infection prevention and control protocols so we can stop further spread of this virus in our facility," Emily said.
She also said the facility is still monitoring and collowing CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommendations, along with state and local health officials.
"Not only have we implemented increased infection control and preventions measures, we are screening each individual that comes into our facility for signs and symptoms of illness, we are only allowing essential personnel to enter the building, our housekeeping staff is performing regular deep cleanings throughout the facility, and we are following the CDC’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols when required," she said. "Our facility also has a dedicated COVID unit for our COVID positive residents that has a separate exit and entrance from the rest of the facility. We have dedicated staff members working on the COVID unit that do not provide care in any other part of the facility to reduce the risk of transmission."
