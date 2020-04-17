EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Keith Shorter has been missing his congregation at Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Easley. And on Friday, he celebrated his 60th birthday at home, thankful for his life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as his family celebrated with him, a surprise came rolling down the street.
SUVs, cars, trucks, and even a tractor rolled down the street to give Dr. Shorter a special birthday parade. The pastor was given balloons, treated to signs wishing him well, and his congregants even tossed 75 individually wrapped rolls of toilet paper to him.
Even in a time of physical distancing, Shorter says he definitely felt the love.
“I am overwhelmed. All of your cards, gifts, and well wishes are genuinely appreciated. Then to top the day off with a parade of 84 cars and 75 toilet paper rolls from people I love," he marveled. "You have made my 60th birthday one I will never forget. I can't begin to express how much all of you mean to me, and I am very grateful for every one of you.”
Shorter says he plans to share the rolls of toilet paper with his family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.