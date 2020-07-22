GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Rachel Sine became a pediatrician to help children. She works at Parkside Pediatrics in Greenville and when she isn’t seeing a patient, she’s learning more about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.
“It typically seems to happen a couple of weeks after COVID infection,” Sine said.
Doctors believe the syndrome known as MIS-C, is related to COVID-19 and is found in children.
“They either had been diagnosed with it, or they had antibodies that said that they may have had a recent infection,” Sine said.
Doctors say it’s similar to Kawasaki Disease, which decreases blood flow to vital organs.
“Leads to problems with mainly the heart, brain, intestinal system, causing inflammation that leads to damage,” Sine said.
Some of the other symptoms found in MIS-C are abdominal pain, as well as swollen hands and feet.
“They may have a red rash, red injected eyes, that kind of looks like the pink eye, red cracked lips,” Sine said.
To give parents more insight about the syndrome, Sine wrote a blog post about MIS-C on the Parkside Pediatrics website where there’s also other COVID-19 related information.
“It’s just easy to navigate there on our website,” Sine said.
Sine says anti-inflammatory medicines to treat MIS-C.
“Sometime we use steroids, or aspirin and other things like that,” she said.
Sine says the best way to prevent MIS-C is to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, she tells parents and her patients to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.