ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Those on the outside are speaking up for those on the inside.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, as of midnight July 23, 224 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, 18 have been cleared.
“I’m concerned for the inmates,” said one person we spoke with. “Tyger in particular has some outrageous numbers of COVID positive inmates.”
Officials say the facility houses around 900 inmates. TRCI isn’t a maximum security facility so inmates have more freedom to move around within confines. But due to COVID-19 they’re asked to remain in their cells, according to Chrysti Shain, who is the communications director for SCDOC. She tells FOX Carolina inmates’ vitals are checked twice a day and that those who tested positive have been isolated from the general public.
“We ask the inmates to clean their areas every two hours,” said Shain. Sanitizer and cleaning products have are reportedly provided for inmates to do so. Also, sanitizing foggers are used for those hard to reach areas.
However, loved ones for those incarcerated feel not enough is being done to make sure inmates are safe. One mother talked to FOX Carolina about the lack of staff at the facility.
“They do not have the proper medical staff back there to keep them safe,” LaToya Williams said.
“We’ve asked the national Guard to come help us augment for medical staff,” Shain said.
TRCI had 27 staff members test positive for the virus, which ten have been cleared.
But another mom told us all of the staff isn’t taking this public health crisis serious.
“Officers that continue to not wear proper PPE, even in the COVID-positive dorm," she told us.
We asked if non-violent offenders would be considered for parole or probation because of the pandemic. Shain told us only the courts have the power to change an inmate's sentence.
