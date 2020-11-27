GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - For 10 years Sandy Burn has been boxing up and cashing out customers at Palmetto Olive Oil Co. But this holiday season is new territory.
“We just keep reinventing ourselves,“ she told Fox Carolina. “It’s like every day – we change the way we do things.“
This year, she says they requiring masks, telling people to social distance, even doing curbside pick up and delivery.
“We’ve never done any of this," she said.
She says many of her customers are elderly and haven’t been leaving the house at all, so these new options have actually helped business.
“I just remember when we first started doing curbside, a little lady pulling up and she said ‘do you like my lipstick?!’” Burn recalled. “She was so excited because she hadn’t been where anybody had even seen her and she just left the house.”
Instead of offering individual samples, they have goodie bags for events like Black Friday, with masks inside. Palmetto Olive Oil Co. also does tastings frequently, and are taking things to the next level of guests still want to sample before they buy.
“We sanitize our hands first, right then, and then we have a little tasting cups,” explained Burn. “We get a little bit out, and just let them taste it. We step away and they pull their mask down to taste it.”
She adds that the upstate small business community is tight, and knows everyone is toughing it out. But she also says that she thinks this holiday weekend is going to be the beginning of a light at the end of a long tunnel.
“I just have customers will be patient and realize everyone is continuing to try their best,” Burn said. “And it’s been my experience they have been until now.”
Palmetto olive oil is just one example. The city of Greenville has already kicked off their #SHOPGVL campaign— for which they’ve done a number of things.
The city has added dozens more 15 minute parking spaces downtown for people doing things like curbside pick up. They also are offering free parking downtown on the 26th and 27th.
