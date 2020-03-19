TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One day after another speedway announced they were still racing this weekend, FOX Carolina has learned an Upstate speedway has also plans to continue racing amidst the spread of COVID-19.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Travelers Rest Speedway announced they have the clear from local and state officials, and would post a new flyer with information and times.
This comes a day after we learned the Lancaster Motor Speedway was planning similar action, in spite of CDC guidelines advising against gatherings of more than 50 people.
We've reached out to an email listed on the Travelers Rest Speedway website under their Contact section.
Greenville County so far has seven confirmed cases of the virus, tying Beaufort County for the third largest caseload. Richland County has eight cases, while Kershaw County has the most at 29 positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.