GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Furman University announced new Covid-19 requirements for returning to campus Jan. 10.
The university said it will now require eligible students not previously exempted to get a booster vaccination no later than Jan. 11.
This comes after the "CDC's new recommendation that vaccinated individuals who are not yet boosted quarantine for five days after an exposure to COVID-19, and our desire to maintain less restrictive campus operations".
This requirement also applies to all students participating in study away during the spring semester, according to the university.
We're told students must submit a copy of their vaccination card to furmanstudenthealth@PrismaHealth.org.
