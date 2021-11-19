WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is moving to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Regulators authorized broader use of the shots Friday, seeking to simplify what has been a confusing list of who's eligible.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to agree before tens of millions more Americans qualify.
The agency's scientific advisers voted in support of the move. The U.S. government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.
