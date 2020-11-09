WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization.
Tests of it are continuing, but the drug does not seem to help patients with more serious illness. It is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump received after contracting the virus last month.
The government previously reached an agreement to buy and supply much of the early production of the drug.
