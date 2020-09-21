Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.
The Cruise Lines International Association says its members will also require masks onboard and on shore excursions whenever physical distancing can’t be maintained.
No date has been set for the resumption of cruising in the Americas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a no-sail order for U.S. waters through Sept. 30.
The association’s safety plan will now go to the CDC, which will consider it as the agency decides whether to lift that order.
