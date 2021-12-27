GENERIC - USC Gamecocks.png

(file photo | FOX Carolina)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina vs. South Carolina State men’s basketball game has been postponed because of COVID-19, according to the University of South Carolina’s athletics department.

The two teams were supposed to square off Wednesday, Dec. 29.

A makeup date hasn’t been determined yet.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.