COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina vs. South Carolina State men’s basketball game has been postponed because of COVID-19, according to the University of South Carolina’s athletics department.
The two teams were supposed to square off Wednesday, Dec. 29.
A makeup date hasn’t been determined yet.
