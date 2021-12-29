COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The USC women’s basketball game against Ole Miss Sunday has been postponed because of COVID-19 within the Ole Miss program, according to the USC athletics department.
The move comes after a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining.
Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will be told the new date and time once it’s finalized.
