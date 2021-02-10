ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, AnMed Health new vaccine appointments this week and some appointments already scheduled for next week have been affected due to a vaccine shortage.
According to AnMed, the health center said they requested 3500 doses for this week and only received 1440, which they estimated to be only 40% of what they needed.
As a result of this shortage, AnMed said they will not be able to open any new appointments this week. They also may need to cancel appointments already scheduled for next week. If appointments are canceled, AnMed will send the cancellations through MyChart and call those who do not have MyChart accounts.
"We have been very pleased with the response from our community to get the vaccine, and we remain committed to making appointments available as quickly as we can get more vaccine supply. We appreciate your understanding and patience," said the health center.
AnMed gives the vaccine at the civic center on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
