GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall for Greenville is cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
Typically the event draws in thousands from all over the country. Organizers said they were optimistic in the beginning of the pandemic, but it became increasingly clear there would be no way to hold the festival safely.
Instead, the board is considering a few different virtual options to help restaurants and musicians who have been hit the hardest during these times.
Restaurants still aren't at full capacity which means they are struggling to make the money they used to. Many were counting on the revenue from Fall for Greenville, but for others it goes deeper than that.
"We've always used Fall for Greenville as a marketing platform to get our name out to people so for us, we're very well established in these two restaurants but there's so many people moving to Greenville that don't know about us," said Josh Beedy, the owner of Barley's and Trappe Door. "So yeah it will be a loss for sure."
It wasn't a decision the board came to lightly. Kristina Murphy is the executive vice president of Larkins on the river and she serves on the board saying they had no other choice but to cancel due to safety.
"It's sad for us, we love being at the event itself. We love providing our food on the street serving to thousands and thousands of people," said Murphy. "But we didn't think it was safe. The board didn't think it was safe to even try and put something like this together."
It's one of Greenville's biggest events of the year, drawing people in from all over the country so they are thinking of alternative options to at least help generate some money for businesses.
"Some ideas that are out there is that they could operate a menu or a special," said Megan Finnern, the board chair. "It could be that a couple of restaurants work together to create a Fall for Greenville food item that you could pick up. So we have a lot of ideas."
Restaurants are coming up with their own ideas too, trying to bring people in, especially since they'll be missing out on the busiest weekend of the year.
"Maybe a tutorial with chefs teaching them how to make the food at home where they come pick up the kit and then a code with a link to a video," said Murphy.
