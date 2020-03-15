TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Transylvania says they'll be closing their doors to the public beginning Sunday, March 15 through April 1.
The decision comes after North Carolina Governor Cooper announced an executive order - shutting down all K-12 schools for two weeks, and enforces a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.
All scheduled events at the museum through April 1 have been cancelled, and will be rescheduled at a later date.
"Thank you for understanding and helping to keep our community healthy and safe," the museum wrote in a press release.
