GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Chapter of the NAACP confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Phillis Wheatley Community Center during her visit to Greenville in order to promote COVID-19 vaccines.
The Greenville NAACP confirmed that it will hold a vaccine clinic on Monday afternoon after the Vice President's visit.
The Greenville NACCP says that its vaccine clinic at the community center will last from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The release says that $10.00 Wal-Mart gas or cash cards will be given to the first 50 vaccinated people at the clinic.
PREVIOUSLY: Will the Vice President's Greenville visit ramp up vaccine efforts?
