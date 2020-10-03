CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of Saturday's game against the Clemson Tigers at Death Valley, the University of Virginia's football team announced some of their players would not be able to compete.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Virginia Football said seven Cavaliers were in isolation of quarantine following COVID-19 testing this week. Additionally, one full-time coach has tested positive and is also in isolation.
Virginia Football COVID-19 Update pic.twitter.com/IpcfLzEvc3— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 3, 2020
The team says all positive results were reported to health authorities in Virginia, including UVA Student Health.
All of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 will be self-isolating for at least 10 days or until symptoms have been resolved plus 24 hours fever-free. They must be medically evaluated before resuming daily sports participation.
Close contacts for those who tested positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and unable to participate in daily sports activities during that time.
The announcement from the Cavaliers came a day after Clemson Athletics announced additional virus cases among student-athletes and staff.
