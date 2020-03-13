RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Division of Prisons is suspending visitation to all the state's prisons beginning Monday, March 16, as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While the division isn't aware of any active COVID-19 cases within the system, the division says ensuring staff health and safety is a top priority.
The decision comes days after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency across the state and after the state's Department of Health and Human Services issued local guidelines to combating the spread of the virus.
“We have made this difficult decision in light of the DHHS recommendations and to reduce the risk of this disease getting into prisons and spreading,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “This was a difficult decision. I know this will not be good news to offenders and their families, but this is being done with everyone’s health and safety in mind.”
An increase in the threat posed by the virus may see visitation suspended over the weekend, and the suspension of visits will be reviewed every 30 days.
The Division of Prisons also promised efforts to allow increased offender phone calls during the suspension to family and loved ones, along with increasing recreational opportunities.
Volunteer visitations will also be suspended. Legal visitation and pastoral care visits will continue, but those visits will require medical screening. Additionally, vendors and contractors doing business with facilities will also be screened.
Additional steps the Division of Prisons is taking also includes the following:
- The screening of all new offenders to the state prison system for potential coronavirus symptoms. Anyone with symptoms will be isolated while the source of their medical issues is investigated. This is being done to help prevent the introduction of coronavirus to prisons.
- The screening of all offenders prior to transportation. Offenders with symptoms will be isolated while the source of their medical issues are investigated. This is being done to prevent the spread of coronavirus if it emerges in the prison population.
- Increased cleaning regimens at all prison and juvenile justice facilities.
- The delivery of ample supplies of disinfectants to all facilities.
- The production of non-alcohol-based hand lotion by Correction Enterprises for use throughout all the prisons. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are prohibited in prisons. Until the lotion supplies are delivered, offenders will continue to use soap.
“All of these actions are being taken to minimize the health risks to staff, offenders, and the public,” said Ishee. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation and understanding.”
