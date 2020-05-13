GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Things are tough right now for James Anagnos.
“I’ve just been trying to save myself because of that coronavirus,” he said.
He left Huntsville, Alabama and got to Greenville County about two months ago.
“Right now I don’t have a place to live,” he said.
So, he’s doing what he can to get by.
“Just help others when you can,” he said.
That’s what Javion Woods-James is trying to do.
“We are not separate from this, we’re all fighting this fight together,” Woods-James said.
She’s the founder of the nonprofit organization More Than a Mother.
“What we do is we encourage women to pursue professional and personal development outside of that,” Woods-James said.
She’s also involved in community outreach and is packing care packages for the homeless to help protect them against the coronavirus.
“There were a lot of things that were not necessarily accessible to them and they need to be able to sleep clean, they need to able to sanitize themselves- brush their teeth,” she said.
There are sleeping bags, hand sanitizer and first aid kits for those care packages.
“We have the disposal wash cloths. So, these are already ready- made sanitized wash cloths. So, they can wash their bodies with them and then they can throw it away,” Woods-James said.
“We have shampoo, lotion. We have Mylar blankets, which are actually the ones that keep the body heat in.”
The organization also received a donation from Relentless Church and protective masks from Crescent Surgical Supply located in Greenville County.
Woods-James says those donations will help those like Anagnos who are just trying to make it.
“I’m very thankful,” Anagnos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.