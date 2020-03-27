ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walgreen's has confirmed an employee at their distribution center in Anderson County tested positive for COVID-19, and the company says they've taken steps to make sure their facility is safe and sanitized.
FOX Carolina received multiple tips from employees at the center and requested information from the company. We mead back from media relations specialist Phil Caruso, who confirmed that an employee did test positive and had not been at the center since March 16.
"We promptly notified and followed the guidance from the public health department. We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined," Caruso told us. "In accordance with CDC guidance, we have increased our cleaning and disinfecting procedures and have implemented social distancing practices throughout the facility."
The confirmation from Walgreen's comes just hours after South Carolina governor Henry McMaster announced more cases of the virus in the state, including the first death related to COVID-19 in neighboring Greenville County.
