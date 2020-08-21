WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police have outlined what the enforcement of a new mask ordinance will look like amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new emergency ordinance, passed by city council recently, requires the wearing of face masks while out in public within the city limits of Walhalla. The ordinance will take effect starting at 12 a.m. Monday, August 23. Walhalla PD officers will issue warnings for those who don't wear a mask until August 30 at 11:59 p.m. Effective August 31 at midnight, a citation will be issued to those who don't comply. Those citations result in a $25 fine plus court cost per offense. However, officers will provide citizens a mask before any warning or citation; only a refusal will result in the citation.
There are exceptions to the rule, including:
- Children under three years of age
- People living with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask (officers won't ask you to reveal medical information if questioned, just say medical reasons)
- People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a covering
- People who are hearing-impaired
- People for whom wearing a mask creates a work-related risk
- People getting a treatment to the nose or face
- People seated at a restaurant or other establishment offering food or beverage service
- People complying with instructions from law enforcement
- People operating a personal vehicle alone or with family (wearing a mask in a vehicle isn't recommended)
- People in an individual office space with no members of the public present
- People who are hiking, bicycling, or running for recreation
You also don't need to wear a mask alone or with household members. However, maintaining six feet of separation should still happen with people who aren't in your immediate family.
Anyone with questions on this can call WPD at 864-638-5831.
