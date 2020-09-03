WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Departments says their officers will only be issuing citations for mask ordinance violations until the middle of September.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, WPD said the warning-only period for the new ordinance enforcement was extended until September 15 by vote from the city council. This means people who are found in violation of the ordinance will only receive a warning, with no citations to be issued just yet.
The emergency ordinance, signed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, took effect on August 24. Originally, the education and warning period was set to expire on August 31 and would have seen $25 fines plus court costs for citizens who refuse to comply.
There are, of course, exceptions:
- Children under three years of age
- People living with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask (officers won't ask you to reveal medical information if questioned, just say medical reasons)
- People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a covering
- People who are hearing-impaired
- People for whom wearing a mask creates a work-related risk
- People getting a treatment to the nose or face
- People seated at a restaurant or other establishment offering food or beverage service
- People complying with instructions from law enforcement
- People operating a personal vehicle alone or with family (wearing a mask in a vehicle isn't recommended)
- People in an individual office space with no members of the public present
- People who are hiking, bicycling, or running for recreation
You also don't need to wear a mask alone or with household members. However, maintaining six feet of separation should still happen with people who aren't in your immediate family.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.