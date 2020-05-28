GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voters are casting their absentee ballots at the Greenville County Elections Office.
“All government starts at the local level,” Wake Fickey said.
On Thursday, he made sure he completed his civic duty.
“I think if you’re complaining about legislation the only way to change it is by casting votes,” Fickey said.
He appreciates new safety guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus.
“I think it was a good move on the government’s part,” he said.
There is an application for an absentee ballot if voters want to vote by mail.
“What the legislature and governor did was to allow people who for any reason can vote an absentee ballot by mail and it’s only for the primary,” Conway Belangia said.
He’s the Greenville County elections director.
“If somebody is planning on doing something by mail, they have to contact us right now so we can send them an application,” Belangia said.
The absentee ballot has to be in the elections office by Election Day, which is June 9. Voters also have the option of voting in-person at certain precincts.
“We will all be social distancing. Our workers will be in masks and gloves where necessary. We will sanitize periodically,” Belangia said. “When they cast their ballots on the ballot marking device they will use a cotton-tipped stick.”
There are four absentee voting precincts throughout Greenville County.
“Mount Pleasant Community Center, Mauldin Library, Greer City Hall, and Travelers Rest City Hall are open,” Belangia said.
Gail Garrett says she didn’t have to wait when she decided to vote in-person at the Greenville County Elections Office.
“It’s no problem, just keep your distances and vote,” Garrett said.
She says she’s a senior citizen and wants to avoid a crowd because of the virus.
“I think it’s a good thing when it comes down to safety,” Garrett said.
