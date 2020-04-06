DHEC officials provide a tutorial on how to protect yourself if you must leave the house.

(FOX Carolina) -- DHEC officials have provided a tutorial to make homemade face masks, in case you need to leave the house but still remain protected. 

All you need is a cloth, rubber bands, and scissors. 

The full video can be found below.

DHEC releases DIY face mask tutorial

