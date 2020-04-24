CULLOWHEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a matter of weeks, one small college apartment has become a manufacturing hub for hospitals across western North Carolina.
“An opportunity came along, with our 3-D printer, to join a national consortium with a company called Stratusis,” said Patrick Gardner, A professor with Western Carolina University and member of the school’s Rapid Team. The Rapid Team is part of the engineering department, and helps new businesses launch their ideas.
Gardner says the school and its partners were working to produce face shields for hospitals in several counties across WNC, including Henderson, buncombe, and more.
But the scarcity of supplies was a problem.
“We realized very very early on we weren’t going to be able to meet that demand,” he said. “That’s when some students from our engineering department stepped up.“
Enter Alex Sapp, Brian Foster, and AJ Mongold, Three engineering seniors. They checked out a dozen printers from the school – and took matters into their own hands.
“We saw a post online when all of this started, with the shortage of PPE, and the overall shortage of respirators,” Sapp said.
To these three, getting involved while learning from home was a no brainer: Brian even had his own personal connection.
“My fiancé Savannah, and a lot of my family and relatives who work in the healthcare industry,” he said.
With a dozen printers at their disposal, the three say they are able to make around 300 plastic face shields every single day.
“They’ll take in the plastic that still solidified and melt it down,” said Mongold.
The machines then carefully craft the visor frame. What’s even more impressive – these three men created the new modular design themselves.
“And they’ll do that over and over and over again, until you have your final product,” Mongold concluded.
“I’m very proud of this group,“ Gardner said. “They are doing exactly what we train them to do an engineering.”
But Alex, Brian and Anthony say – they didn’t do this for recognition.
“You don’t realize how much of an impact you make until you get to talk to those on the front lines,” Sapp remarked.
“I can take all the skills that I’ve learned, and these printers that would just be collecting dust, and actually help the world,“ Mongold added.
To them it’s not a hobby, but a crusade to save lives.
“If we can prevent just one other person from catching COVID-19, this project will be considered a huge success for us,“ Foster said.
