PRESTON COUNTY, W. Va. (FOX Carolina) - Health officials in West Virginia say a recent outbreak in COVID-19 cases are tied to recent trips to the South Carolina coast.
According to an alert posted by the Preston County Health Department, eight people there tested positive for the virus, and they say more tests are pending for others. They believe the individuals likely somehow contracted the virus while on a vacation to Myrtle Beach.
"Vacation trips to crowed area such as beaches are very risky due to the amount of people and the difficulty to social distance. We would like to ask all Preston County residents that have traveled back from Myrtle Beach, any other beach, or any crowed vacation destination in the last 2 weeks to please keep other in mind and self quarantine for 14 days upon return. If self quarantine is not possible, please limit your exposure to other to the bare minimum and wear a face covering if in public or around others," the department said in a statement posted to their Facebook page.
Anyone in Preston County, West Virginia with questions about travel back from vacation destinations should call (304) 329-0096 and see if they need to get tested for the virus. Anyone with cold or flu symptoms contact Preston Memorial Hospital at (304) 329-7285 to discuss testing.
