GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in South Carolina.
After you get vaccinated, the CDC says you can expect some after-effects, ranging from pain where you received the shot to potentially a small fever or headache.
Most people when they start feeling a little sick take an over-the-counter medication, such as Tylenol, to ease those symptoms.
The CDC says medications like these may be taken after you've received the COVID-19 vaccine and if you are experiencing symptoms.
But they also recommend against taking those meds before receiving your shot or after if you are not experiencing symptoms, saying data on the impact it has on the vaccine is not available yet.
"I think what the CDC is asking is that you push the limit a little bit on yourself just so you can maximize your immune response. Again, you won't negate all the effects of the vaccine just by taking a pill before or after, but the longer you can avoid it the better off you will be," said Bon Secours St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Surabhi Gaur.
While the COVID-19 vaccine is a new development, Dr. Gaur says it's similar to other vaccines in how it was created.
"The way this vaccine was developed, the core scientific principles surrounding development of this vaccine. That's not entirely new, and that's not entirely out of left field and that's not entirely unstudied," she explained.
The goal of the vaccine is to teach our cells how to make a protein and trigger an immune response inside our bodies.
"Anything that's going to dull our immune response right after we get the vaccine in theory could could reduce the efficacy of that vaccine," said Dr. Gaur.
Gaur says her recommendation is for people to do whatever makes them the most comfortable with getting the vaccine.
If you're on other types of prescribed medication, such as immunocompromised medication, health officials also recommends talking with your personal physician about if getting to COVID-19 vaccine would be safe.
