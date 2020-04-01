GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The COVID-19 outbreak continues to expose vulnerabilities in our communities. Layoffs, ill patients, and for those who are often unnoticed – homelessness
The Greenville Homeless Alliance is stepping up to make sure these people aren’t lost is the midst of a global pandemic.
Susan McLarty, coordinator for the GHA, says the fight is worth it. There are over 400 beds keeping people safe at shelters across Greenville County.
"That has been one of the bigger challenges, and our emergency shelters are doing everything they can. However, most are operating at capacity," said McLarty.
But this isn’t something GHA does alone. There are public and private partnerships to accomplish the mission.
"At United Ministries Place of Hope, we're offering showers and laundry services for people who live outside. But it is a day shelter, not an overnight shelter," said Tony McDade, executive director.
So far, they have helped 20 families find refuge in various motels across the county through their covid relief fund; which is financed through donations
"Some of the most basic services where there's just a room, right on up to some that provide a suite kind of arrangement; where families can make their own food," McDade said.
For those struggling with Homelessness, it’s not completely known the effects the coronavirus has had among them.
"I know we've had some exhibit symptoms, I'm not aware of a positive case," McLarty said.
But one thing is for sure, thousand are living at a disadvantage right now.
"2,450 are in an extremely vulnerable category," she said.
