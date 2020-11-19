(FOX Carolina) - During a press conference regarding COVID-19's spread in South Carolina, governor Henry McMaster urged residents traveling for Thanksgiving to "test before turkey" to see if they are positive for the virus. Throughout the pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has encouraged testing, especially monthly tests for those out in the community often.
So, where can you get tested in the Upstate? Here's a guide to where you can find the nearest testing location for you, along with upcoming testing events:
- Click here for a list of testing sites offered from Prisma Health. Note that no sites are testing in observance of Thanksgiving on Friday, November 27.
- Brookwood Church in Simpsonville is offering testing every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from November through December, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Their address is 580 Brookwood Point Place.
- Bon Secours is also offering video visits free of charge. Click here or download the Bon Secours 24/7 app for free from your smartphone's app store. Use the coupon code CARE2020 for the free visit.
- Spartanburg Regional has a list of testing locations here. Take a look at no-cost, no-order drive thru locations below, which offer testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. or as tests are available:
- 1035 N. Church Street in Spartanburg (the old Spartanburg Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership_
- 1530 N. Limestone Street in Gaffney, behind Cherokee Medical Center
- At Union Medical Center, 322 W. South Street in Union
- In Greer, the testing location is at the former bank building across from Pelham Medical Center, located at 2720 SC-14.
- Here's a look at Self Regional's testing dates and locations:
- Friday, November 20, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on New Hope Road in McCormick, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 24, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- Testing is also happening Mondays and Thursdays in December, except for Christmas Day, at the former Greenwood Medical Park at 303 West Alexander Ave. in Greenwood, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Beyond testing events from local and regional hospital systems, you can also get tested at certain CVS and Walgreens locations. Click here for CVS Minute Clinics offering testing, and click here for Walgreens stores.
Area testing labs are also offering testing options. Click here for options from Arcpoint Labs, and check this link for opportunities from Quest Diagnostics.
