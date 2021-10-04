GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is helping COVID-19 patients in South Carolina find Monoclonal Antibody treatments if a healthcare professional recommends it.
DHEC recently created a map showing all of the locations that provide Monoclonal Antibody treatments. Those interested in finding the treatment location closest to them can visit Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Treatments.
Monoclonal Antibody treatments must be recommended by a healthcare professional based on a person’s health history and how long they’ve had COVID-19 symptoms, according to DHEC officials. COVID-19 patients interested in seeking these treatments should visit a healthcare professional for more information.
