COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx visited UofSC to take part in a roundtable where she announced a new method of COVID-19 testing coming to Columbia.
In a discussion with school leaders, government officials, and healthcare professionals, Dr. Birx said she will be sending a team to the Columbia area to conduct surge testing.
Dr. Birx said surge testing is a dramatic increase of testing in a short time period. This method of testing is used to find asymptomatic carriers.
The doctor asked university students and local leaders to take action to stop campus outbreaks from spreading to the nearby community.
"Students before you go home, before you go to anyone who has a vulnerable person in their household, please get tested because really we know that people under 25 are particularly asymptomatic," said Dr. Birx.
Dr. Birx confirmed that the surge testing team will arrive by next week to increase testing in Columbia.
