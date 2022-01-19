GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The White House officially launched a site that will allow you to order free at-home Covid testing kits for you and your family.
Tests can be ordered here.
The government is working with the postal service to deliver theses kits to your household.
There is a four kit per home maximum and there have already been reports of issues with people living in the same apartment trying to order kits bout the four per limit.
The U.S. Postal Service says this is an issue with a small number of orders. USPS says if you do run into this problem, you can fil a service request with USPS.
We're told Covid testing kits usually ship in 7-10 business days so plan ahead if you need to meet traveling guidelines.
