HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Some vaccine clinic appointments at Pardee UNC Health Care are being rescheduled after the hospital said it will not receive its shipment of first dose vaccines as anticipated.
According to the hospital, inclement weather and supply chain interruption throughout the country are causing a delay on vaccine shipments. As a result, Pardee will be rescheduling all Friday, Feb. 19th vaccination appointments.
The hospital said the call center is currently contacting all patients to reschedule their vaccine appointments. Patients do not need to call first.
