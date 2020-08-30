COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As of Sunday, Augsut 30, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more than 1 million tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted across the state.
The news of the milestone being surpassed Sunday comes as more new COVID-19 cases are reported to state officials. The agency notes 1,019 new cases of the virus are confirmed in South Carolina along with 11 confirmed deaths. While there were no new probable deaths, DHEC says there were still 28 new probable cases as well.
Once again, the agency reports Richland County had the most new cases of the virus across the state, specifically 396 new cases. This spike far exceeds any other county in the state; the closest was Charleston County with 89 cases. In the Upstate, Greenville County saw the most in the area at 50 new cases.
Of the 11 deaths reported by DHEC, only one was in the Upstate: an elderly patient in Spartanburg County.
Of the 4,730 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday, the agency says 21.5% were positive.
DHEC is urging testing and there are community testing events that require no out-of-pocket costs coming up citizens can sign up for. You can check here for nearby locations. This push for testing comes as the agency updates guidelines for testing recommendations.
The short version: if you want to get tested, get tested.
“DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing,“ said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones. Meanwhile, others don't know that they've been in close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events open to anyone who would like to be tested.”
In addition, DHEC recommends routine testing of individuals with known exposures or concerns about exposures. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
“If you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner if someone you’ve been around tests positive or if you develop symptoms,” said Dr. Traxler.
Traxler notes you should also get tested if any of the following apply to you:
- You’re having any of these symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- New loss of taste or smell
- Muscle or body aches
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Your doctor or health care provider recommends it for you.
- You live with or have been around someone that:
- has recently tested positive,
- suspects they may have COVID-19, or
- is having symptoms of COVID-19.
- You were within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face mask.
