SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College officials have chosen to extend Spring Break for students in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement released on Thursday, officials say Spring Break will now last from Friday, March 20, through Monday, April 6. Officials say this will be done to promote social distancing.
“The health and safety of our campus community is Wofford College’s top priority,” president Nayef Samhat said. “It is important for all of us to look out for our friends and neighbors while showing compassion and erring on the side of caution at this time.”
Additionally, all campus events have been canceled until further notice.
Wofford College plans to remain open for faculty and staff during the extended break. While Wofford has not chosen to switch to online instruction right now, the statement says the college is prepared to continue the semester online.
The college will make accommodations for students facing extenuating circumstances and unable to return home.
