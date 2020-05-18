SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Close contact businesses are back open in South Carolina, which means people all over the state are headed to their gym for the first time in almost two months.
It's a sign things are getting back to normal, but there are some big changes for gym-goers.
"We have staff all over the building whose only responsibility is cleaning," said YMCA spokesperson Jeff Knox.
The Prisma Health Family YMCA had a line of 30 people waiting outside when the doors opened at 5 a.m. this morning. Before each person could go inside, a staff member had to take their temperature.
Someone can only be admitted if their temperature is below 100.4, according to guidelines from the state.
Knox said they are limiting capacity, capping it off at 125 people at the Prisma Health Family YMCA.
"All the staff are wearing masks, traffic flow is one way so there's no cross over. We're asking members to wipe down equipment both before and after they use it. "
Ed Bopp, a regular at the YMCA, showed up early for his first workout back.
"[I'm] very excited to have it reopen," Bopp said. "It's important I think just to have it for the social aspect and also just for the fitness aspect. It's a little bit easier to do when you're going to a regular place as opposed to doing it at home."
Members still have access to the same equipment, but not as much of it because every other machine is closed down to help people social distance.
"The machines are spaced well," Bopp said. "I think they're just taking care of folks. They've done a really good job."
Although things aren't completely back to normal, Knox said reopening the gyms is crucial during this stressful time.
"It's just so important for people to have that relief, stay healthy and enjoy themselves," he said.
YMCA of Greenville will also close locations on Sundays to give staff time to do a deep clean of the facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.