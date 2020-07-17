SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has announced the latest COVID-19 update as of July 17.
DHEC has also announced their "Mask Up" campaign to get young adults to wear masks.
In South Carolina, young adults between the ages of 21-30 currently make up 22% percent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and those ages 11-20 make up 11% of confirmed cases.
DHEC announced the latest case metrics as follows:
DHEC today announced 1,964 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death. There are currently 1,593 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 567 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,857, probable cases to 212, confirmed deaths to 1,078 and 18 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases: Abbeville (6), Aiken (20), Allendale (12), Anderson (50), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (55), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (13), Charleston (305), Cherokee (12), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (8), Colleton (18), Darlington (21), Dillon (11), Dorchester (105), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (61), Georgetown (21), Greenville (171), Greenwood (56), Hampton (7), Horry (114), Jasper (8), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (19), Laurens (45), Lee (10), Lexington (89), Marion (10), Marlboro (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (8), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (54), Pickens (46), Richland (207), Saluda (15), Spartanburg (84), Sumter (26), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (66)
Probable cases: Greenville (2), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (2)
Twenty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Berkeley (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1), York (1) counties, and two of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
The recovery rate as of July 16 is 87%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.