GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Youth and adult sports teams are cheering after yesterday's announcement allowing them to start practices back up at the end of May.
For weeks they've been waiting for this news, eager to hit the court or the practice fields.
Governor Henry McMaster also said games can resume mid June, so teams are hyped and more competitive than ever before.
Stan Carpenter with South Carolina Phenoms Basketball is typically a hands on coach, working to improve the skills of young players and to boost their confidence. He knows given the timing, that hands on approach might need to change.
"I like to do a lot of handshaking and high-fiving," Carpenter said. "As a matter of fact, at the beginning of every practice I like to shake their hand and ask them how their day has been. Obviously we can't do that."
The Phenoms are an AAU organization.They have a 12 and under team, an eight grade team and a ninth grade team, all biting at the bit to get back on the court.
"I sent out an email to our families last night and I had probably 12 to 13 parents that said they can't wait," he said. "Some of our kids have been working out for as much as they can at home."
So at the end of May, it's back to practice but it will be handled a little differently.
"We've put in practices, we're going to sterilize our basketballs before each practice," Carpenter said. "Each athlete will have their own basketball they use for the whole entire practice. We'll also do some things as far as spectators. Each athlete will only have one parent in practice at a time. We'll also do some social distancing as well."
While it will be an adjustment he knows his players are anxious and when that first game comes mid June, he knows they will be digging deeper than ever before.
"When that ball is tossed up, realistically my hopes are to act like it never happened," Carpenter said. "Another thing we're going to do is have our first practices outdoors for precautions. But when that ball is tossed up, we want to hit the floor running."
He said the week the state shut down was the same week they were supposed to be in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, so for months he's been getting texts from all of those young athletes wondering when this day would come.
