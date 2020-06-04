ZF Gray Court

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A German car parts manufacturer has confirmed they've laid off employees across North America, including some workers at their plant in Gray Court.

Zahnradfabrik Friedrichshafen, commonly known as ZF Group, confirmed the layoffs to FOX Carolina just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Tony Sapienza, head of communications for ZF North America, says the layoffs happened because of a significant decline in customer demand for their products due to the spread of COVID-19.

"This isn’t a short-term reaction to the market during the past three months. These changes are necessary to balance our resources with current needs and market expectations that we expect will remain difficult through the end of 2021," said Sapienza.

He also noted less than 60 employees were laid off.

