NEW ORLEANS (FOX Carolina) - Zion Williamson is stepping up for the workers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans who are affected by the suspension of the current NBA season due to coronavirus concerns.
Williamson, who was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, pledged in a post on Instagram to cover the salaries of arena workers for the next 30 days, saying it's his way of showing appreciation for those he says makes the magic happen for each game.
In his post, Williamson notes the city is still trying to recover from the impact of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and that the spread of the coronavirus is hitting the Big Easy again. He also credits his mother's own example to show gratitude to others.
Williamson graduated from high school in Spartanburg and played for Duke University for one season before being drafted into the NBA.
View this post on Instagram
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.